TN govt passes ordinance to ban 6 pesticides

CHENNAI: After the notification by the State government to ban six hazardous pesticides for a period of 60 days and banning of use of 3 per cent Yellow Phosphorus for Insecticidal purposes permanently under the Insecticides Act in the State, the government passed an ordinance regarding the same as the decision to ban these has been upheld by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

The State is seeking the permission of the Union Government to ban the insecticides Monocrotophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenophos, Cypermethrin, Chlorpyriphos - Cypermethrin and Chlorpyriphos permanently.

It was found upon investigation that three per cent Yellow Phosphorus is not a registered insecticide and thus, remains against the rules and regulations of the Insecticides Act.

The specified insecticides are highly toxic or moderately toxic but have a highly toxic effect due to use for blending in an unauthorised manner. The use of these insecticides or their combinations is likely to involve risk to human beings or animals.

Earlier, the research report submitted by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore and the high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of banning hazardous insecticides had recommended to prohibit the specified insecticides.

Considering the same, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby prohibited the sale, distribution or use of specified insecticides for a period of sixty days from March 1, which is when this notification was published in the Tamil Nadu Goverment Gazette.

As per a study by National Health Mission, Chennai, it was indicated that 3 per cent Yellow Phosphorus which is being used as Rodenticide is the major cause of suicidal death across the State. Thus, the State Health Department had decided to ban it permanently.