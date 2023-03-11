Rameswaram rly station development on track

CHENNAI: Redevelopment of the railway station in pilgrimage centre Rameswaram into a world class facility is on track.

The Southern Railway (SR) has completed preliminary works like mapping, topographic survey, soil investigation, traffic survey and joint inventory of movable and immovable assets. The zone has given right of way, which is a legal right to enter and carry out works, to contractors for revamping of existing waiting hall building, parcel office, substation, residential tower and desalination plant.

An official communique from the SR suggested that the zone has completed material testing and commenced project management services.

The SR has set a 18-month deadline for the EPC contractor M/s Sabari URC JV of Coimbatore to complete Rs 90.20 crore work of redevelopment of the station.

The zone has proposed to construct two terminals (one at East and North side) in the station. The East terminal building would have a ground plus six floor structure with world class amenities like railway offices, roof plaza.

Segregation of departure and arrival has also been conceived in the project. The proposed north terminal building would have prepaid taxi counter, railway offices and various help line centres.