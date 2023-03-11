Pondy CM to present Budget tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget of the Union Territory for the fiscal 2023-24 in the assembly on March 13, official sources said on Saturday.
The budget session commenced on March 9 with the customary address by the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Rangasamy (AINRC) is heading the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) coalition ministry. This is the third budget that Rangasamy would present after the BJP inclusive NDA government was formed in 2021 here.
