TamilNadu

Pondy CM to present Budget tomorrow

The budget session commenced on March 9 with the customary address by the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy
Puducherry Chief Minister N RangasamyFile photo
Dt Next Bureau

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget of the Union Territory for the fiscal 2023-24 in the assembly on March 13, official sources said on Saturday.

The budget session commenced on March 9 with the customary address by the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Rangasamy (AINRC) is heading the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) coalition ministry. This is the third budget that Rangasamy would present after the BJP inclusive NDA government was formed in 2021 here.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AINRC
N Rangasamy
puducherry budget
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in