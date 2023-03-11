Official’s visit reveals bad condition of AD school

VELLORE: Assistant Collector Priya’s surprise visit to the Adi Dravidar Primary School at Gandhinagar in Sathuvachari here on Thursday revealed the poor condition resulting in the official ordering police to issue one warning to offenders and resort to penal action if they persisted.

Her visit to the school revealed that two classrooms were locked up while students were forced to sit in one class. Enquiries revealed that the locked rooms were not used due to limited student strength. Another complaint was that anti-socials used the compound wall of the school and the neighbouring anganwadi building to drink liquor.

AC Priya demanded that the school toilets be cleaned as and when used by students due to the foul smell emanating as teachers said the toilets were cleaned only at the start and end of the day.

Local councillor Reagan, who came to the spot, on hearing of the AC’s visit added that anti-socials used to urinate into the school well which was covered only by a mesh. Priya then called for the Sathuvachari police inspector and then ordered him to increase patrolling in the locality. She then advised him to warn defaulters once and to initiate penal action if they refused to change their ways.