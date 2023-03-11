Nearly 200 pc hike in relief for police torture victims

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a GO to increase the compensation to the victims of police torture, police firing and rape by police.

Compensation for death due to police torture and police firing was earlier Rs 5 lakh and will now be enhanced to Rs 7.50 lakh. The notification also mentioned about the increase in compensation to people who died during communal clashes. As per the recommendation from National Human Rights Commission, the state government formulated a “Policy on Payment of Compensation to the Victims of Custodial Death/Torture/Rape by Police/ Prison officials and Police firing.” According to this, the compensation for the death due to police torture, police firing, rape by police, permanent incapacitation will now be increased to Rs 7.50 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. Where there are partial incapacitations such as loss of eye, hand, or limb, the compensation is increased 200 per cent to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

Compensation for the case of torture, which is proved by JM/RDO inquiry also increased to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. “The new policy comes into force with effect from February 23,” the notification said.