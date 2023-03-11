Madras HC allows meeting in honour of Shankar

CHENNAI: Justice G Chandrasekharan ordered police to allow a public meeting to recall the death of Shankar, a youth who died in an honor killing incident at Udumalaipet seven years ago.

“Awareness meetings on honor killings should be held in public to prohibit it and reach out to the public to eliminate such brutality,” the High Court judge observed.

The judge also ordered the police to permit the public meeting, which is to be conducted, in memory of Shankar. The court asked the police to provide adequate safety to prevent any violence.

The judge passed the direction on allowing a petition filed by Shankar Samooga Needhi Arakkattalai president Kausalya, who was the partner of Shankar and lost him in a broad daylight killing.

The petitioner sought direction to the police to grant permission to conduct a public meeting in Udumalai Kumaramangalam bus stand on March 12, the memorial day of Shankar. “Shankar was killed because of inter-caste marriage. Therefore, I am conducting public meetings to create awareness on inter-caste marriage, but when I approached for permission there was no response from the police,” Kausalya said.