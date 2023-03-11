'Light to moderate rain in Southeast & Delta dists from today'

TamilNadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in the Southeast and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu from today till March 15.

A press release issued by the RMC read, "Due to variation in speed of the easterly wind, South Tamil Nadu districts, Delta districts, adjoining districts, and Karaikal areas may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places from today till March 15."

Weather forecast for Chennai and its suburban areas:

"The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23-24°C," the press release added.

