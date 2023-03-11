Is it the way Guv discharges his duty, asks CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In his first reaction, since Governor RN Ravi returned the Online Gambling Ban Bill passed by the Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the Governor had returned the bill after putting it in cold storage for four months.

Speaking at a function of IUML late on Friday in the city, CM Stalin said that the Governor did not give his assent for even ordinary legislation. After keeping the Online Gambling Ban Bill in cold storage for four months, now the Governor says the government lacks legislative competence. If we enact a legislation for exempting the state from NEET, he sits it on not for months and then sends it for the President’s assent, the CM said.

Referring to the university chancellor powers related bills pending assent, CM Stalin wondered if this is the way a Governor discharges his duty. The Chief Minister reiterated that everyone must come together as one alliance for the 2024 elections.