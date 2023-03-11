History sheeter hacked to death in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: The prime accused in a CPI functionary murder case, was hacked to death in Tiruvarur on Friday.

Rajkumar (32) was a notorious history sheeter from Poovanur near Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district, against whom several murder cases were pending. On Friday, Rajkumar was on his way to the court in connection with a case along with his advocate and four others. After he dropped his advocate at Kamalapuram, a car, which came in the opposite direction on Poovanur-Kamalapuram Road hit Rajkumar’s car and soon, a gang of eight members got down from the particular car and started to assault Rajkumar with lethal weapons, while locking others who accompanied him in the car. When Rajkumar attempted to escape, the gang chased and attacked him in which he fell down dead. Soon, the gang fled from the spot.

On information, Tiruvarur SP TP Suresh Kumar and a team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruvarur Govt Medical College Hosptial. The SP said, three special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Rajkumar was the prime accused of the murder of Needamangalam CPI Union Secretary Natesa Tamilarvan last year and was arrested and detained under Goondas Act. He came out on bail.