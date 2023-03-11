HC grants 3-month parole to life-term convict in Kovai blast case

CHENNAI: The Madras High court granted 3 months of ordinary leave to a life-term convict in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasting incident.

The judge granted the relief to the convict on the ground that he was affected by a brain tumor and was diagnosed with the symptoms of cancer.

A division bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice PB Balaji passed the orders on allowing a petition filed by Rehmat Nisha, the wife of the convict Abdul Hakeem.

According to the petitioner's lawyer, Nisha's husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor with active Cancer symptoms.

"My husband is currently under treatment in the facility at Coimbatore. The doctors want to proceed with the treatment to save my husband since parole has been granted only for 30 days. We have no option than approaching the court to extend the parole period for another thirty days," the petitioner submitted.

She further placed the medical records of her husband showing the treatment details and testimonials of doctors saying that Hakkeem should be treated further.

Recording the submissions, the bench examined the medical reports furnished by Nisha. The Court came to know through the medical evidence that the convict will be living only for about a year, so the judges decided to grant three months of parole.

The court directed the convict to surrender before June 7 address to the police to not harass the convict.