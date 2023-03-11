Class 10 boy’s death: 3 students secured; HM, two teachers booked

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday registered a case of murder against the headmistress and two teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School, Balasamudram where a Class 10 boy died in a frolic stone-pelting incident while three students were secured and sent to the government observation home.

The police said the incident took place on the school premises near the PT room where the group of Class 10 boys indulged in pelting stones at each other in a jolly mood. As the fun turned violent, a group of three boys reportedly assaulted G Mauleeshwaran (15). Even after the student sustained severe head injuries, the boys continued to manhandle him following which he collapsed unconscious.

Soon the teachers rushed him to the Namakkal GH where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, the Thottiyam police registered a case against three of Mauleeshwaran’s classmates under IPC section 302 (murder).

The police also included Eswari, the headmistress of the school; Rajendran, the class teacher; and Vanitha, the mathematics teacher in the case under the same section for negligence.

The police secured three boys and sent them to the Government Observation Home in Tiruchy. Further investigations are on.