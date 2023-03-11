TamilNadu

Centre releases Rs.5,769 crore GST due to TN

This amount has been specially released inorder to strengthen the states by expediting their capital growth and development expenditure.
CHENNAI: As per the gross GST revenue distribution, the Union government provided Rs.5,769 cr to Tamil Nadu as the 14th installment.

On the whole, the government has allocated a total amount of Rs 1,40,318 cr to the states, including Tamil Nadu. This amount has been specially released inorder to strengthen the states by expediting their capital growth and development expenditure.

Also, it is noteworthy that the Union government has given twice as much this time when only Rs 70,159 crores are usually released in monthly installments.

