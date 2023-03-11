BJP ally EPS says DMK acting like Centre’s bonded labourer

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday lashed out at the DMK government that it has been serving the Centre like a “bonded labourer” in carrying out acquisition of land for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation expansion. He condemned the state government for forcing the police to oppress the protest of the farmers fighting to safeguard their livelihood.

The state should hold a tripartite meeting with the Centre, NLC and the farmers, who were petrified of losing their farmland and livelihood, by forming a committee as per the Rights of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, to protect the welfare of the farmers at the earliest, said EPS in a statement.

The government should not remain lethargic as usual and it should act immediately to address the crucial issue of the people in Cuddalore, he said and cautioned that the AIADMK would resort to a massive campaign for the welfare of the people of that region.

He slammed the DMK government for engaging police force to quell the protest of the farmers and aiding the NLC to carry out its activities to level the farmland for the third power plant.

During the 10 years tenure of the AIADMK regime, it did not allow the NLC to encroach upon the farmlands in any manner. However, the present government is acting against the interests of the people and the “incompetent” DMK government engaged the police force to quell the protest of the farmers on Thursday and aided the NLC to carry out its activities to level the farmland for the third power plant.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on renewable energy and downsizing the power generation from thermal power stations, EPS said that the NLC should align with the thought process of the PM and drop the plan to acquire land for the third power plant. “It is painful that since 1956 when the NLC was established to till date, none of the needs of the people of the area, who had given land, have been fully met, “ he further said.