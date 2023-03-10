Why no action taken against Seeman for remarks on migrants, PK asks

Kishore shared a video on his Twitter handle of Seeman commenting about North India workers inciting violence against people in Tamil Nadu.

He tweeted: "All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this doesn’t absolve those who’re openly calling for violence against #Hindi speaking people in #TN Why no action against likes of @SeemanOfficial for their vitriolic utterances?"

This comes in the wake of apprehensions among the migrant workforce over alleged fake videos of attacks on some of them in the state, which had even prompted the Bihar government to depute an official delegation to take stock of the situation.