Two die as two-wheeler rams stationary lorry near Ambur

AMBUR: Two youth were killed when their speeding two-wheeler rammed into a parked lorry at Palur near Ambur on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Bharat (20) and Gautam (22), both from Madanur. They were riding through a curve in the forest route with no light on to a function when their two-wheeler went out of control. The vehicle then hit a parked lorry resulting in Bharat being killed on the spot while Gautam died on the way to the hospital. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Taluk police registered a case and started investigations.