Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Two die as two-wheeler rams stationary lorry near Ambur

They were riding through a curve in the forest route with no light on to a function when their two-wheeler went out of control.
Dt Next Bureau

AMBUR: Two youth were killed when their speeding two-wheeler rammed into a parked lorry at Palur near Ambur on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Bharat (20) and Gautam (22), both from Madanur. They were riding through a curve in the forest route with no light on to a function when their two-wheeler went out of control. The vehicle then hit a parked lorry resulting in Bharat being killed on the spot while Gautam died on the way to the hospital. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Taluk police registered a case and started investigations.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

accident
Ambur
Accident near Ambur
Palur
Madanur

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in