Tourists panic after elephants block Nilgiri Mountain Railway

COIMBATORE: Panic gripped tourists on a joy ride in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train after a herd of elephants blocked the hill track on Friday.

A herd of three elephants were found wandering along the tracks near Runnymede railway station, when the NMR train chugged through Mettupalayam-Coonoor stretch. On spotting the elephants on the track, the loco pilot acted swiftly and stopped the train at a safe distance.

Soon, a team of the forest department arrived and chased away the elephant herd into the forest cover. After ensuring that the elephants had moved away, the train resumed its journey, delayed by an hour.