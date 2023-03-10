TN police books Dainik Jagran for fake news on migrants

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing migration workers' crisis fueled by fake videos in the State, Tamil Nadu police had filed a case against Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran, based on a news report that appeared on Friday. The report said that a migrant worker from Bihar was killed in Pallipalayam in Tirupur district, which was described as fake by TN police officers.

Tirupur cybercrime police has registered a case against the Hindi newspaper which published an article under the heading ' person hailing from Madhubani area murdered in TN'. The said article falsely published news item and the false news item published by Dainik Jagran daily with intent to create a disharmony between different region / state of people and registered a case under various Sections of IPC, including 153 (B), 505 (2) and under the provisions of IT Act.

It may be noted that the TN police had last week registered a similar case against another Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar for a similar news item, which was termed by the TN police as fake.