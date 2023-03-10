Stalin condoles girl student’s death: announces solatium

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of a school student who died due to accidental overdose of vitamin tablets in Nilgiris. Stalin also announced Rs three lakh compensation to the family of the deceased student.

In a release circulated by the state government, CM stalin said that four girl students and two boys of Ooty Municipal Urdu Middle School took ill following overdose of vitamin tablets on March 6. Of the four girl students admitted to Coimbatore govt medical college hospital, Ms Jaiba Fathima died on her way to Chennai for further treatment, the statement said, quoting the CM as advising best treatment to the other three girl students admitted to CMCH.

Expressing his deep condolences to the family of the deceased student, the CM also announced Rs three lakh solatium to family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the three other girl students undergoing treatment from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.