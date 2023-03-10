TamilNadu

Slight increase in Covid cases in TN, says Ma Subramanian

The number of fresh Covid cases raised nearly to 25, which was just 2 in the previous month.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma SubramanianFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Due to the rise in Covid 19 variant-Omicron all over the country, including Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian urges people to wear face masks and to maintain social distance.

In this situation, Health Minister Ma Subramanian urged the public to be isolated if affected with fever and also to follow necessary precautions inorder to be safe.

