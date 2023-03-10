Slight increase in Covid cases in TN, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Due to the rise in Covid 19 variant-Omicron all over the country, including Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian urges people to wear face masks and to maintain social distance.

The number of fresh Covid cases raised nearly to 25, which was just 2 in the previous month. However, the increase in the cases does not have much effect so far.

In this situation, Health Minister Ma Subramanian urged the public to be isolated if affected with fever and also to follow necessary precautions inorder to be safe.