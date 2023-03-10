OSOP scheme to be expanded to 483 stations: Southern Rly

CHENNAI: The pilot phase of the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme had concluded on March 9, 2023 and the Southern Railway will extend the scheme on a full scale basis covering all the 483 stations in southern division, Southern Railway said in a press statement on Friday.

"The scheme to be expanded will cover 133 stations in Chennai division, 95 stations in Madurai division, 93 stations in Tiruchy division. The railway had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from the interested parties," the press release said. In the pilot phase of the OSOP scheme the cumulative sale value of Rs. 7.64 crore was registered under wide categories such as agricultural products, dairy, food items, handicrafts, handloom, textiles, tribal products and homemade products. Now, we are aiming to launch the scheme on a full scale basis after the successful implementation of the pilot phase of the scheme, the release said. The OSOP scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister to popularise and encourage the local business and supply chain, its provides opportunity to the railway passengers to experience the rich heritage of india, the statement added.