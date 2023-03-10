TamilNadu

Only BJP can give good governance in Tamil Nadu, says Nadda

"Succession politics is going on in states like Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Politics in Tamil Nadu is also on the same basis," he said.
BJP National President JP Nadda
BJP National President JP NaddaScreengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurated 10 new BJP offices in Tamil Nadu and said that All state parties in the country are nepotistic and the BJP has been fighting against the practice in every State.

Pointing out at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nadda said: "MK Stalin has given his son the ministerial post and I don't know what will happen next. DMK does not care about the people in Tamil Nadu."

"Only BJP can give good governance inTamil Nadu. BJP will flourish in Tamil Nadu," he added.

BJP
Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister MK Stalin
BJP national president JP Nadda
BJP offices

