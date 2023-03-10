Leave the party: Sensational posters condemning EPS surface in TN

CHENNAI: Posters condemning AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami have been put up in Nilakottai and its surrounding areas of Dindigul district. Followers of the AIADMK party allege the leader of the opposition for the failure in the Erode by-poll election in which Congress scored victory.

EPS was appointed as the interim secretary because of the majority support he has from the party. Recently, there has been a conflict between the AIADMK and BJP after several functionaries left the saffron party and joined the Dravidian major.

During the last regime of the AIADMK, in the 22nd by-election, he competed from the Nilakottai district and won the election. Even in the by-poll that was conducted in the year 2021, he made a remarkable comeback victory.

Despite all these victories, the posters condemning the leader of the party to leave seem suspicious, according to reported sources.