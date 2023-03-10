Khusbhu blames DMK leaders for hate and false propaganda

CHENNAI: BJP National Executive Committee member Khushbu Sundar on Friday squarely blamed the leaders of the ruling DMK party for spreading hate and false propaganda against migrant workers.

"It's only you (DMK leaders) who are spreading hate and false propaganda against migrant workers. You teach Hindi in your own schools; but you don't teach Hindi in government schools. It shows their double-standard," Khushbu said while protesting against the DMK government for filing a case against the party's state chief K Annamalai for his statement issued on March 4, linking the DMK leaders and ministers false narrative against the migrant workers that went viral on social media.

She dared the State government to file any number of cases against Annamalai and wondered, "Even after he dared you to arrest him, why didn't you do that?". She, however, digressed from talking about the source of the false videos and narrative that North Indian labourers were targeted and attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2026 assembly polls, the actor-turned-politician said, "Annamalai will be the next Chief Minister of the state."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to run a corruption-free government, said Khusbhu who was also the member of the National Commission for Women.

Former Mayor in-charge of Chennai Corporation Karate Thiyagarajan, while addressing the cadres during the protest, hit out at former AIADMK ministers D Jayakumar and Sellur Raju for criticising Annamalai for the latter's remark comparing himself and the late CM J Jayalalithaa. "When Jayalalithaa was alive, Jayakumar and Sellur Raju were there? They didn't even open their mouths," Thiyagarajan said.

"Also the ruling DMK is trying to threaten our leader Annamalai. But you cannot threaten even a single cadre from BJP," he added. Several other party functionaries participated in the protest.