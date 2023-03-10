HC rejects bail plea of trio for murdering military man

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail applications of three accused in the alleged murder of a military man named Prabhu in Krishnagiri district.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira rejected the petitions, filed by C Pulipandi, C Kaliappan – sons of DMK councillors and Madhaiyan, a relative of them, considering the preliminary investigation stage of the case as stated by the police. Police had said a further probe has to be carried out in the current case.

“The accused have been secured in the murder of Prabhu, an army man and a resident of Velampatti Village in Krishnagiri district. The accused are being probed by the police and bail should not be granted to them now,” Additional Public Prosecutor Surendran submitted. Recording the submissions, the judge dismissed the bail applications of the trio.

Recently, when Prabhu and Prabhakaran had washed their clothes near a public water tank in Velampatti, Nagarasampatti town panchayat president’s DMK Councillor Chinnasamy warned him to leave the place. The conversation had ended in a scuffle. As Chinnasamy’s family members allegedly attacked Prabhu and his family members, the military man was severely injured and died at a hospital on February 14.