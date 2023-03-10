EVKS Elangovan sworn in as Erode East MLA

CHENNAI: Following the landslide victory in the recently concluded Erode East by-poll with a huge majority of 66,000 votes, Congress candidateEVKS Elangovan was sworn in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Friday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, senior ministers, Congress MLAs, alliance party leaders, and others participated in the swearing-in ceremony. The oath of office was administered by Speaker Appavu.
Elangovan formerly contested in the 1984 Tamil Nadu assembly election and won. Now he is re-entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after 38 years.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android