EVKS Elangovan sworn in as Erode East MLA

CHENNAI: Following the landslide victory in the recently concluded Erode East by-poll with a huge majority of 66,000 votes, Congress candidateEVKS Elangovan was sworn in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, senior ministers, Congress MLAs, alliance party leaders, and others participated in the swearing-in ceremony. The oath of office was administered by Speaker Appavu.

Elangovan formerly contested in the 1984 Tamil Nadu assembly election and won. Now he is re-entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after 38 years.