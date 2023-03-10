Dry weather likely to prevail in TN for next two days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu for the next two days. According to a press release issued by the RMC, dry weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from March 10 to 11.

From March 12 to 14: South Tamil Nadu districts, Delta districts, adjoining districts and Karaikal areas may experience light to moderate rain at one or two places.

As for as Chennai is concerned, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days.

Also, they issued a warning for fishermen about Cyclonic winds which may blow at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and intermittently at a speed of 55 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea areas from March 10 to 11. Fishermen are advised not to visit the area on the above days.