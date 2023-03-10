Dravidian parties depend on BJP in TN, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Amid a rift between BJP and AIADMK over functionaries joining the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, state president Annamalai said that the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu depend on the BJP now.

In an official Twitter handle of BJP, he wrote: "They used to say that BJP was dependent on Dravidian parties. They poached people from Dravidian parties and to run ours. But look now. There are Dravidian parties who depend on BJP."