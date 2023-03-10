Dravidian parties depend on BJP in TN, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Amid a rift between BJP and AIADMK over functionaries joining the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, state president Annamalai said that the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu depend on the BJP now.
In an official Twitter handle of BJP, he wrote: "They used to say that BJP was dependent on Dravidian parties. They poached people from Dravidian parties and to run ours. But look now. There are Dravidian parties who depend on BJP."
Annamalai said that he had not joined BJP to have a MP or MLA tag behind his name but for the growth of the party.
This came days after former BJP IT Wing leaders CTR Nirmal Kumar and Dileep Kannan left the saffron party and joined the AIADMK, while blaming the state unit leader for ruining the party.
A couple of other party functionaries had also left the BJP and joined the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK which has led to a war of words between the two allies.
