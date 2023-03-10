CUMTA to conduct safe routes to schools study

CHENNAI: With Chief Minister MK Stalin directing the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) to provide safer roads to the school children, the transport authority has decided to conduct study to formulate a policy and devise action plan.

According to an official, the proposal was discussed during a meeting with World Bank representatives on which the CUMTA has sought funds to conduct the study. The study titled 'Safe Routes to School' will commence once the funding agency gives its nod.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minster gave the instruction at the first authority meeting of the CUMTA.

Meanwhile, the transport authority has asked ITDP (Institute for Transportation Development Policy) to study the roads in the KK Nagar to convert the roads in the locality as school-friendly under pilot study.

Meanwhile, CUMTA has already tasked the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to share details about the number of students using free bus passes.

Under the initiative, frequency of buses would increased on the routes where more students commute. Pedestrian pavements, roads, junctions and related facilities will also be improved.

It may be recalled that the Chennai Corporation has proposed a project to improve roads near schools under Mega Street Project.

Amendment in CUMTA Act: On the other hand, the government has decided to amend the CUMTA Act in a way to conduct authority meetings under chairmanship of the state chief secretary. Presently, the Chief Minster should preside over the meeting.