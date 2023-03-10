Couple dies by suicide over usurer’s torture in Salem

COIMBATORE: A couple died by suicide due to the usury (kandhuvatti) issue in Salem.

Police said Thangaraj (65), from Reddiyur, who runs an iron welding workshop, consumed liquor mixed with poison on March 8 as he was unable to return the Rs 2 lakhs borrowed from a lender one and a half years ago.

“Met with a severe loss in business, Thangaraj was unable to pay the exorbitant interest over the last two months. As his lender Raja had threatened him of dire consequences, Thangaraj took the extreme step in a deserted place,” police said.

He was then rescued and admitted to a private hospital near Salem Gandhi Sports Stadium. Yet, Thangaraj died without responding to treatment on Thursday night. Depressed over the incident, his wife Vijaya, 58 also ended her life in a hospital room on Friday morning.

On receiving information, the police sent the bodies of the couple to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Their bodies were then handed over to family members. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The Suramangalam police have registered a case against Raja under the Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act and further inquiries are on.