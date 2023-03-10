25 AIADMK cadre held for burning Annamalai’s picture

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested as many as 25 AIADMK members for burning the picture of BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday.
Sources said, after Annamalai compared himself with late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa recently, the AIADMK cadre were agitated across the state and attempted to stage a protest. Though the interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asked the cadre to be calm, party workers continued to protest. On Thursday, a group of 25 cadres, led by MGR Mandram joint secretary Rajaravi, staged a protest at Meensurutti bazaar and burnt the photo of Annamalai. Soon, police rushed to the spot and grabbed the photo from them. However, when they attempted to stage a road blockade, police arrested all the 25 cadre, including seven women. They were released in the evening.
