Vaiko condemns Governor on 'returning' bill banning online rummy

CHENNAI: Condemning the action of Governor RN Ravi, who returned the bill banning online gambling, MDMK leader Vaiko alleged that he functions as propaganda secretary of Hindutva outfits.

In his statement, the senior leader said that the state government issued an ordinance banning online gambling on October 1, 2022 and draft bill banning online gambling was passed in the assembly on October 19, 2022, and the same was sent to the Governor for approval on October 28.

"The Governor delayed responding to the government for five months. Meanwhile, he returned the bill to the government seeking some clarification. Due to online gambling, as many as 47 persons committed suicide in the state. Governor should take responsibility to the suicides, " he said.

He added that despite the government sending the draft bill before the ordinance lapsed, the Governor returned the bill after 142 days.

"It is condemnable that the Governor is sitting on 21 bills passed by the state assembly," Vaiko said.