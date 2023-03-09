Toll free number launched to raise complaints for govt buses ops

CHENNAI: State transport minister SS Sivasankar launched a toll free number and a website so that passengers could raise complaints regarding operation of government buses, on Thursday.

According to a transport department statement, Toll free number to contact the Help Desk is 1800 599 1500 and the number will be widely published.

The passengers who are travelling, waiting at bus stops, bus stands and the general public can make phone calls through toll free numbers and lodge complaints and grievances and also can seek information.

"About 1.70 crores commutters travel in the government busses per through all State Transport Undertakings buses and the toll free number had been launched to benefit them. Common website www.arasubus.tn.gov.in had also been developed for the benefit of passengers, " the statement said.

It added that the purpose of the website is to provide information to the passenger and public on bus timings, about State Transport Undertakings and their passenger services.

"The commuters can access the Online Ticket Reservation System (OTRS) for booking the tickets in advance for State Express Transport Corporation and other STUs long distance buses. The information on special bus operation is also provided in the common website, " the release added.