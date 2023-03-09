TNPSC Group 4 to be out by end of March 2023

CHENNAI: The Group IV results will be published by the end of March 2023, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission reiterated after the#WeWantGroup4Result hashtag went trending in Twitter on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment examination for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) on July 24, 2022.

"As already informed by the commission on February 14, it is hereby again reiterated that presently processing of Group-IV results is in progress and the result will be published by the end of March, 2023," a release from TNPSC CoE said on Thursday.

TNPSC conducted Group IV exam to fill up 7,301 vacancies such as VAO, JA, Surveyor, Typist in various departments on July 24, 2022.

While 22,02,942 were registered, 18,50,471 appeared for the exam. Earlier in July 2022, the TNPSC stated "The Group IV results will be published in a month."

But the results were delayed, around 18.50 lakh aspirants who are awaiting for it are in mental agony.

The aspirants were asking for the results of the commission through twitter.

Subsequently, the commission reiterated that the results will be out by the end of this month.

As the result date is yet to be announced, the commission's recent announcement gives partial relief for the aspirants.