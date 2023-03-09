TN officials promote tourism in Germany

CHENNAI: The Tami Nadu tourism department is participating in the ongoing world’s largest travel show, the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany. Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Wednesday unveiled TTDC hall in the ITB. He also released a book containing photographs of tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu with German explanations. Bharatanatyam was performed during the inauguration ceremony. Chandramohan, tourism secretary and Sandeep Nanduri, MD-TTDC, were also present at the event.