TamilNadu

TN officials promote tourism in Germany

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Wednesday unveiled TTDC hall in the ITB. He also released a book containing photographs of tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu with German explanations.
Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.
Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.Daily Thanthi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Tami Nadu tourism department is participating in the ongoing world’s largest travel show, the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany. Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Wednesday unveiled TTDC hall in the ITB. He also released a book containing photographs of tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu with German explanations. Bharatanatyam was performed during the inauguration ceremony. Chandramohan, tourism secretary and Sandeep Nanduri, MD-TTDC, were also present at the event.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

TN officials
Minister K Ramachandran
Germany tourism
Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran
TTDC hall

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in