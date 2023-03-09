TN Cabinet meeting begins: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is underway under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The state cabinet has decided to re-enact the legislation banning online gambling and send it to the Governor for assent: state law minister Reghupathy told reporters after the cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.

The competence of the state legislature to enact the legislation banning online gambling has been confirmed by the Madras High Court. But the governor has now questioned the legislative competence: minister Reghupathy