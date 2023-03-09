Time to defeat BJP: Stalin on Sisodia’s arrest
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the ruling BJP at the Centre on the issue of arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and said that the saffron party must defeat opposition parties through elections and not with help of investigating agencies. CM Stalin also charged the BJP with managing poll victories through polarisation, social engineering and media management.
In the latest edition of his Q&A interaction “Ungalil oruvan bathilgal” (answers of one among you), CM Stalin said that the ‘condemnable’ arrest of Sisodia was a classic example of the BJP threatening opposition parties not directly, but also openly. Referring to the letter to the PM on the issue, the CM said, “They (BJP) misuse all investigating agencies at their disposal only for political motives. One should defeat opposition parties through elections, not by investigating agencies.”
On the BJP’s victory in north eastern states, the CM said that the Tripura Mortha Party has divided anti-BJP votes and contributed to the loss of Cong-left alliance in Tripura. Arguing that BJP’s victory in Nagaland would not have been possible without an alliance with NDPP, CM Stalin sought to know why they were not talking about Meghalaya?
“BJP contested 59 seats and won merely two seats in Meghalaya. By extending support to the majority NPP, BJP has projected itself as a ruling party and constructed a fake image that they are on a winning spree. BJP’s victory could be understood if one understands the meaning of the terms polarisation, social engineering and media management,” added CM Stalin.
On whether he believes Governors appointed by the Union government would pay heed to the SC orders, the CM said, “Considering their activities so far, it seems the Governors have only mouths and not ears.”
