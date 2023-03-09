Time to defeat BJP: Stalin on Sisodia’s arrest

In the latest edition of his Q&A interaction “Ungalil oruvan bathilgal” (answers of one among you), CM Stalin said that the ‘condemnable’ arrest of Sisodia was a classic example of the BJP threatening opposition parties not directly, but also openly. Referring to the letter to the PM on the issue, the CM said, “They (BJP) misuse all investigating agencies at their disposal only for political motives. One should defeat opposition parties through elections, not by investigating agencies.”