The economic fallout

CHENNAI: After weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and its related challenges, migrant labourers had begun to rebuild their lives, as the industries in Tamil Nadu were also getting back on track. But the ‘politically motivated’ and ‘vilified campaigns’ that labourers from the north of the country were being attacked in the State is likely to have more than one impact.

Such a misinformation would affect the industrial sector and economy as well and have adverse impact across the nation and its recovering economy.

Industrialists and experts opined that the false narrative set on social media, and amplified through WhatsApp, to whip up fear among migrant labourers, particularly from the Hindi-heartland, would have a butterfly effect in industrialised states like Tamil Nadu. It’d work against the livelihood of the thousands employed in multitude sectors.