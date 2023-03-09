'Sexual assault case of Paramakudi school girl transferred to CB-CID'

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police head quarters on Thursday transferred the sexual assault case of a school going girl in Paramakudi.

The girl was sexually assaulted by a gang and police had so far arrested five suspects in connection with this crime. To accord a special attention to the investigation, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu transferred the probe to CB-CID.

The private school girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a gang for a month, by tricking not letting her to school.

After the allegation that important and influencial people from Paramakudi have been involved in this crime, political parties and social groups had been demanding a CB-CID probe.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the case is now transferred to CB-CID.