Second phase bird census records 204 species in Kovai forest div

COIMBATORE: A total of 204 bird species have been recorded in the second phase of synchronised census of terrestrial birds in Coimbatore Forest Division.

While the first phase was held on January29, this year, covering important wetlands across the state, the second phase was conducted on this Saturday and Sunday to record terrestrial birds.

In the second phase, 20 census teams comprising 64 birding experts and enthusiasts as well as 50 forest staff were deployed across seven forest ranges, and in urban and rural spots of Coimbatore district.

Volunteers from Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS), The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) and WWF India were involved in the assessment jointly with the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Passerine birds were the major bird group with 98 species representations followed by birds of prey-raptors (15 birds), barbets and woodpeckers (10 species), kingfishers, bee-eaters and rollers (9 species) cuckoos (8 species) and doves and pigeons (8 species). The total population count of birds stood at 7, 579.

“This count is considered healthy despite the dry season. The high species count was reported from protected areas of Sirumugai Range and Boluvampatti Range, besides Dhaliyur in rural area,” said an official. Most populous bird species were red-vented bulbul (339), common myna (316), yellow-billed babbler (301), rock pigeon (249), rose-ringed parakeet (233), little cormorant (228), Indian peafowl (223), red-rumped swallow (214), ashy-crowned sparrow lark (204), and Indian jungle crow (166).

It may be noted that the Phase I survey in wetlands recorded a total bird species of 152 and total population of 9,732. As part of the survey, additional data with respect to habitats surveyed like type of forest, dominant vegetation, habitat destruction, cattle grazing and invasive plants were recorded.