Rowdy threatens armed reserve woman constable in court; probe launched

CHENNAI: The Egmore police have registered a case against an undertrial for allegedly threatening an armed reserve (AR) woman constable at the Metropolitan magistrate court, in the city on Wednesday. Pradeep, a serial offender who has more than 20 cases against him including theft and attempt to murder cases, has been imprisoned in the Poonamallee sub-jail. On Wednesday, he was brought to Egmore court for appearing in a case where he allegedly issued threats to a woman constable, Amudha, who was on duty in the court. Pradeep allegedly told the woman constable that police have been arresting his accomplices and threatened that he would revert when he comes out of prison. Based on Amudha’s complaint, Egmore Police have registered a case and are investigating.