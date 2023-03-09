Roof plaster falls, schoolboy hurt in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A Class 3 boy sustained severe head injury after the Panchayat Union School roof plaster fell on him in Kumbakonam on Tuesday and he has been undergoing treatment in the GH while the education department officials visited and consoled him on Wednesday.

As many as 18 students are studying in the Paruthikudi Panchayat Union Primary school near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur and two teachers are working there. The parents and the local residents were complaining about the pathetic condition of the building for a long time to the union office but their requests were not paid attention. On Tuesday evening, while the students were getting ready to go home, the roof plaster of the classroom collapsed and fell on a Class 3 student G Vignesh (8), who suffered multiple injuries on his head.

The bleeding boy was rushed to the Kumbakonam GH where the doctors treated him by closing the wound with 30 stitches.

On Wednesday, Government Chief Whip Govi Chezhian, who came to know about the incident, visited the boy in the hospital along with the education department officials and consoled him and his parents.