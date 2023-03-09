Rameswaram picked under Centre’s Prashad project

CHENNAI: Rameswaram — a major pilgrim centre in the Gulf of Mannar, believed to be the place from where Lord Rama started his journey to get his wife Sita back from Ravana — has been selected by the Ministry of Tourism under Prashad (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) project to make the place a unique spot to attract more travellers from across the globe.

The Tourism Ministry recently launched the Prashad scheme to enhance the tourism attractiveness of identified pilgrimage destinations by providing well-planned tourism infrastructure.

A senior official from the tourism department told DT Next that Integrated Plan Approval Committee constituted to pick the destination, has chosen Rameswaram and a few other destinations from other states under the scheme. “Accordingly, the National Program Management Consultant will provide technical support for its implementation,” he added.

The official said Rameswaram tourist destination was selected due to its large pilgrimage footfall, considering cultural, historical, and heritage importance, the existing resident population of the destination, and effectiveness for pan-India development.

Stating that a detailed project report has been prepared to improve all infra facilities in Rameswaram, he said “apart from improving toilet, cloakroom facilities, waiting rooms, passenger terminals, road connective leading to prime destinations, construction of open-air theatres and amphitheatres, the establishment of craft haats, bazaars, souvenir shops, and cafeteria will be undertaken”.

Pointing out that the project report also contains shoreline development and rejuvenation of natural water bodies in Rameswaram, he said the development of museums, interpretation centres, and socio-cultural spaces is also on the cards.

He said the detailed project report, submitted by the State, will also address the skill gaps, which were identified. “More emphasis is on tapping the local potential and expertise in indigenous art and crafts,” he said.