Rail passengers stage protest in Kadambathur

TIRUVALLUR: Kadambathur Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday staged a protest, demanding fulfillment of 11 charter points.

Tiruvallur Assembly Constituency MLA and DMK Chief Executive Committee Member V G Rajendran participated in the demonstration. Members of the association demanded that the minimum fare at suburban stations should be brought down to Rs 5 from Rs 10.

They also stated that passengers are facing a lot of inconvenience as return tickets are not issued at suburban railway stations.

“For the convenience of passengers, steps should be taken to operate additional trains from Chennai to Arakkonam and Tiruttani in the morning and evening from Kadambathur,” said the passengers.

Other demands included trains such as Brindavan, Coimbatore, West Coast Express etc. should halt for at least a minute at Tiruvallur and Garudathiri, Yelagiri Express should stop for one minute at Kadambathur Railway Station.

They also asked for better facilities in and around Kadambathur station.