Pondy MLA warned for violating decorum

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Thursday warned independent member G Nehru of appropriate action for displaying a placard during the address of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the House.

The Speaker referred to the member holding the placard during Soundararajan’s customary speech in the Assembly, urging the posting of a full-fledged Lt Governor.

After the Lt Governor left the House, the Speaker told Nehru that there is already a ban enforced on him that no member should display or flaunt any placard on the floor of the House.

The Speaker further said that Nehru has violated the ban.

“I will issue a notice seeking an explanation from you on your displaying a placard during the address of the Lt Governor to the House earlier. If your explanation is not satisfactory I will take appropriate action,” the Speaker told the member of the House.