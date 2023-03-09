OPS expels Senthil Murugan for joining the EPS camp

CHENNAI: T Senthil Murugan, who was announced as candidate by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam for Erode East constituency bypoll, on Thursday called on Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party office and joined the party.
Shortly after the district secretaries meeting, Murugan met EPS and other senior party functionaries.
Following this, OPS issued a statement to announce that Senthil Murugan has been removed from the party.
Murugan was nominated as a candidate from the OPS faction as against EPS nominated candidate K S Thennarasu.
Murugan withdrew his candidature before the campaign picked up.
