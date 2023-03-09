TamilNadu

OPS expels Senthil Murugan for joining the EPS camp

Murugan was nominated as a candidate from the OPS faction as against EPS nominated candidate K S Thennarasu
OPS; Senthil Murugan
OPS; Senthil MuruganFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: T Senthil Murugan, who was announced as candidate by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam for Erode East constituency bypoll, on Thursday called on Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party office and joined the party.

Shortly after the district secretaries meeting, Murugan met EPS and other senior party functionaries.

Following this, OPS issued a statement to announce that Senthil Murugan has been removed from the party.

Murugan was nominated as a candidate from the OPS faction as against EPS nominated candidate K S Thennarasu.

Murugan withdrew his candidature before the campaign picked up.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
O Panneerselvam
OPS
former chief minister O Panneerselvam
ousted AIADMK leader
Senthil Murugan
East Erode by-poll

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in