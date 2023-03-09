Normal train traffic restored in Madurai

MADURAI: After the commissioning of newly doubled Thiruparankundram-Tirumangalam section under Madurai junction at a distance of 17.20 km and completion of modification of the station yards, the normal train traffic has been restored from Wednesday. SR took up 27 days of work from February 9, 2023, including 20 days of pre-non interlocked working, and the entire work was culminated on March 7, a statement said.