Govt reply sought on actions of PU head’s husband

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government and Puducherry UT administration to file an affidavit regarding a petition alleging that a husband of a woman-elected head of Kalasapakkam Panchayat Union had taken over the role of his wife and involved in unlawful activities.

The first bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by T Annamalai, a social worker from the Tiruvannamalai district.

In his affidavit, Annamalai said that women leaders in local bodies are unable to work independently.

Recording the submissions, the court ordered the Tiruvannamalai District Collector, and rural development department to file their responses.

The HC also arrayed the Puducherry UT administration as one of the respondents and asked also the UT to file its response.