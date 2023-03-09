Governors only have mouths, no ears: Stalin in Ungalil Oruvan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday criticised the Governor while answering to the questions asked in 'Ungalil Oruvan'.

'Recently the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has said that the Governor should not interfere in politics... Will the governors of the BJP government listen to this?'

Responding to the question asked, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Looking at the activities so far, it seems that the Governors have only a mouth and no ears."

When asked about the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the CM said, "This is an example of the BJP's intimidation of the opposition parties, not covertly, but openly. They are using the investigative bodies at their disposal only for political purposes."