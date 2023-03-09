Girl under treatment for overdose of pills dies in Ooty

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old girl, studying class eight, who consumed an overdose of iron and nutrient pills competing with her friends in a playful act at Government Urdu School in Ooty, died without responding to treatment on Thursday.

The girl, identified by police as Jaiba Fathima, had consumed a large number of tablets competing with three girls of her class, a few days ago. As they all fainted after bouts of vomiting, the teachers rushed them to Ooty Government Hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.

Since the condition of Jaiba Fathima deteriorated, she was taken to Chennai in an ambulance; however, she died in Salem. Her body was then brought back to Ooty. Of the three other students, who were under treatment in CMCH, one girl suffered severe liver damage and is under intensive care.

Following the incident, the headmaster Muhammed Ameen and teacher Kalaivani, who is the supervising officer to distribute pills, were placed under suspension by education department.

Deputy Director of Public Health Services P Balusamy said an inquiry is underway s to know how the students got pills in bulk.

“The nutrient pill should be distributed to students once a week for consumption after lunch. An inquiry is on by the education department officials,” he said.