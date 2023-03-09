Farmers to get three-phase power for 18 hours/day

CHENNAI: Responding to a statement of leader of opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who urged the government to continue free electricity connection for farmers throughout the day, state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji said that measures have been taken to provide free electricity to farmers for 18 hours a day immediately.

Pointing out a government order issued on February 25, 2021 regarding 24-hour free electricity to farmers by the AIADMK government, the minister said that the farmers in Delta region received three phased power supply for 12 hours and other areas received it for 9 hours.

"The order was issued a day before the announcement of elections. The order said that round the clock power will be provided from April 1, 2021," he said.

He added that measures are being taken to provide free three-phase power to farmers for 24 hours and infrastructure is being improved apart from increasing power generation. "From the steps taken, we can provide 18,500 MW electricity. Works commenced to construct 316 sub stations. Two phased electricity supply will be from 6am to 8am and 6pm to 10pm. During the remaining 18 hours, three-phase supply will be provided for farmers. During the next summer, we will supply three phase power to farmers for 24 hours a day, " he assured.

Clarification on fake news

Senthil Balaji said that only 67,000 consumers out of 2.67 crore consumers are yet to link their Aadhar with power connection.

"Meanwhile, a circular from an assistant engineer had leaked causing confusion among the consumers. The circular instructed the consumers to convert multiple household connections into one. However, there is no change in the present system and consumers can have several connections and continue to get 100 unit free electricity. The department has terminated the assistant engineer, " he clarified.

Explaining about the measures taken to manage higher power demand during summer, the minister said that tenders have been floated to procure 1,562 MW.